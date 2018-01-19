Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is being joined by Representative Dave Reichert of Seattle in opposing the current Federal proposal to allow oil and gas drilling off of the Washington coast. Beutler and Reichert are sending a letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, expressing their deep concern about the proposal, and urging the administration to remove the coast of Washington from their plans. Beutler says that she does not support offshore oil and gas drilling in states that don’t want it, and she says that Washington residents have never indicated any desire to allow oil and gas drilling off of their coast. She says that Zinke plans to respond to individual states and communities as the plan is finalized, and she says that this letter will let Zinke know that Washington should not be included in the final proposal.