A local gang member is heading to prison for 11 years, sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting that took place last August in Longview. Today’s Daily News reports on the court proceedings involving Alex Quintana, Jr.; on December 12th, a jury convicted him on two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The assault charges also contained a firearm enhancement. Back on August 23rd of last year, Quintana and two other people were in a car that went by a home on Ocean Beach Highway, as shots were fired in the direction of a man and a woman. There’s speculation that the drive-by was retribution for the man leaving the “Norteno” gang in Longview. During Quintana’s trial in December, 17 year-old Justice Arquette reportedly admitted to pulling the trigger, but the jury still convicted Quintana. Judge Stephen Warning also chided Quintana at the sentencing, saying that his misguided gang loyalties are resulting in a lengthy prison sentence. The wheelman in the shooting, William Darris Johnson, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault back in November.