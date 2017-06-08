Oregon State Police are now releasing a security video screen capture taken at a gas station in the Columbia County corridor, saying that they want to identify and question the driver of a pickup in the photo. The driver of the pickup is thought to be the person that shot at another passing vehicle on Highway 30 back on June 1st, shattering the windshield on the other car. Mindy Griffiths, 36, of St. Helens was hit by flying glass, and needed to have fragments removed from her face and eye. OSP Sergeant Luke Schwartz says that they’re now looking for a single-cab, full-size pickup, maroon or burgundy in color, with a silver or white stripe down the side. If you know anything about this pickup or if you have information on the case, you’re asked to call Schwartz at 1-800-452-7888.