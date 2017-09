Along with the people on their way to and from their holiday destinations, there will be extra police units out on the roads all across the region, on the lookout for impaired and aggressive drivers. The police departments in Kelso, Longview, Kalama, Castle Rock and Woodland will be joining with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Extra DUI patrols will be out on the roads through the 4th of this month, looking for drunk and drugged drivers, while also keeping an eye out for other traffic infractions. These extra patrols are connected to the Target Zero campaign, an effort to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and serious injury crashes to zero by the year 2030.