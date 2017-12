The third suspect that was reported to be involved in a car chase on Wednesday is now in custody, arrested after a shoplifting incident last night at the 38th Avenue Walmart store. It’s claimed that Ariel Arlene Vance, 28, of Longview was the driver of the car that was involved in a car chase that took place at about 10 pm Wednesday night. Two other women were arrested at the end of that chase, but Vance escaped. Vance was arrested just before 8:30 last night. A Longview Police Officer spotted her inside the store, and monitored her position as he called for assistance. Vance was arrested as she was leaving the store, and is now being held on charges of felony eluding, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. Two contempt of court warrants are also being served. Vance is currently being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail.