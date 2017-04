Longview Police are now reporting that the driver that was injured Saturday morning in a two-car crash on 3rd Avenue has died from those injuries. LPD now says that Barney Wheeler, 82, of Longview died Sunday morning at St. John Medical Center, a day after he was critically injured at the intersection for Walmart and Home Depot. There’s some speculation that Wheeler was making a U-turn when his Chevy S-10 pickup was hit by a Ford F-350 pickup being driven by Gunnar Zimmerman, 29, of Battle Ground. Wheeler was taken to St. John, while Zimmerman and his three passengers were unhurt. The collision took place at about 10:20 Saturday morning, and the street was closed for about four hours afterward. Officers say that Wheeler was at fault in the crash, so no citations are anticipated.