The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that the agency’s drone and a K9 unit combined to make a recent arrest in Woodland. Last Friday afternoon, a theft was reported at the Woodland Walmart, and Woodland Police asked for help. Deputy Brady Spaulding responded with the K9 Icarus, and then Deputy Derek Baker arrived with the drone. The suspect was seen heading out of a side door at the store, heading into a heavily wooded area. Icarus was able to flush the suspect out of the woods, and then Baker was able to track him with the drone. The male suspect went northbound, with Deputy Spaulding and Icarus in pursuit. They found the suspect hiding in a barn, and he was taken into custody. The suspect’s name was not released.