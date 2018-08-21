The Sheriff’s Office says that William Edward Leahy, 45, could not avoid the “eye in the sky,” as Deputies use a drone to spot and track Leahy after he had allegedly broken into a vehicle storage yard. The Sheriff’s Office is posting video from the search on YouTube and on FlashAlert, showing the incident that happened last Saturday. Kelso Police asked for assistance, as the suspect was hiding in the lot. Within minutes after launching, Deputy Craig Murray found Leahy hiding between two parked cars; they say that Leahy was “doing his best” to try and hide, but Murray was able to hover just a few feet above Leahy’s head. Kelso Police and Deputies had the lot surrounded, and they were able to quickly arrest Leahy, after the owner brought a key for the gate. Leahy is now being charged with second-degree burglary, car prowling, two counts of third-degree theft, malicious mischief and driving while suspended. Bail totals $6,500.