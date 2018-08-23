The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help in the investigation into Saturday’s death of Paul David Elf, 42, of Castle Rock. He was last seen alive at about 3 pm on Saturday, when he told his girlfriend that he was going for a swim in Silver Lake, at Streeter’s Resort. Randy Kell is the owner of Streeter’s, and he says a lot of people tried to help revive Elf. About a half-hour after Elf went into the water, a kayaker reported seeing a man face-down in the water. People at the resort helped to get Elf out of the water, and CPR was started. His heart was revived, but Elf was declared dead several hours later at St. John Medical Center. An autopsy was conducted, and it was determined that Elf died from drowning; however, the autopsy also showed elf had broken ribs, along with a cracked vertebra. Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that those injuries could have caused by different things, including being hit by a boat. Detectives reportedly have been told that a man was telling others that he “struck something” in the water, but they don’t know who this man is, or where he might be. They’re asking anyone who was boating on Silver Lake this past Saturday afternoon to call Detective Cory Robinson at 360-577-3092.