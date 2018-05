The man who drowned Wednesday night at County Line Park is now being identified as Wesley J. Bolliger, 21, of Pullman. The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident, which took place at about 8 pm on Wednesday. There are unconfirmed reports that Bolliger was intoxicated, and got into a fight with the camp host. Witnesses say that after that dispute, Bolliger went into the river and didn’t resurface. A Wahkiakum County Deputy responded to the park, and was able to locate Bolliger within a few minutes. He pulled Bolliger to shore, where CPR was started. That effort was unsuccessful, and Bolliger was declared dead on the scene. The preliminary cause of death is listed as drowning. Authorities say that this incident shows the danger of going into local rivers and streams at this time of year, as the water is still extremely cold, and hypothermia will set in very quickly.