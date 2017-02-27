Former Kelso High School music teacher is a hero, after he and his fishing buddies helped to save three men from drowning in Lake Merwin on Friday. George Simonsen, Mallory Smith and Randy Lomborg were out on the lake last Friday afternoon, fishing for kokanee when they saw something odd. At first, they thought it might be a small boat with a sail, but then they realized that it was a capsized boat. Simonsen, Smith and Lonborg realized that people were in the water, and sped over to the spot, a distance estimated to be about 200 yards away. The three men helped rescue the three men that had gone into the water, none wearing a life vest. The men that were in the water say that their boat quickly filled with water and sank after they had gone in reverse, with the water coming over the transom. Another boat came by and helped the victims recover their gear. No injuries were reported.