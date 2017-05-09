Jessica Nicole Brown, 28, of Longview is being held without bail on a charge of homicide by controlled substance, after she allegedly supplied heroin to Sarah Marie Kirchner, 26, of Longview, and then failed to call for help after an apparent overdose. This incident began around 2 pm on Sunday, when it was reported that a woman was unconscious in the bathroom of an apartment in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street. When police and aid personnel arrived, a nine year-old boy reportedly told the responders that his mother was trying to help the unconscious woman, and that “Jessica ran away.” Police say that they found Brown outside of the apartment, hiding in some bushes. Brown apparently had been staying at the apartment, trading drugs for a place to stay. Police say that Brown told them that she had purchased heroin Saturday night, and then helped Kirchner inject that heroin the next afternoon. Brown says that Kirchner collapsed after the injection, which she recognized as an overdose. It’s claimed that Brown waited for more than a half-hour before calling for help, and then it was another 60 to 90 minutes before the woman and her son arrived at the apartment. Brown is now being held on the homicide charge, along with delivery of heroin and a Department of Corrections warrant. Her first court appearance is set for 1 pm today.