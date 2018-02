The second in planned series of three Town Hall meetings is set for this evening in Castle Rock, continuing the discussion about drug abuse and prevention in the area. This evening’s “What If…” discussion will focus on the steps that can be taken to prevent abuse of prescription drugs and other drugs. Presentations are planned on Risk and Protective Factors, programs that are available in the North County, and then new Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves will take questions. There’s no cost and no registration for tonight’s Town Hall, which runs from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock. They’re located at 312 1st Avenue Southwest.