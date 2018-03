Steven Stover, 52, of Castle Rock is being cited after a crash yesterday afternoon on I-5 near La Center. State Troopers say that Stover was driving northbound on the freeway, following a dump truck and a trailer with a dump truck and trailer of his own. Douglas Clough, 38, of Vader had the truck and trailer that was ahead of Stover, and he braked for slow traffic from another collision in the vicinity of milepost 18 on the freeway. Both men suffered injuries in the crash, and were taken to local hospitals as a precaution. Their injuries are reported to be not serious. Stover is being cited for driving too fast for the conditions.