A humane gesture that was intended to help spare some ducks that were crossing a freeway off-ramp ended up being deadly for a man from Ridgefield. The State Patrol reports on this collision, which took place yesterday afternoon in Vancouver. At 12:24 pm, Lorie Pattee, 61, of Dexter, Oregon, was coming off of I-205, going onto Mill Plain Boulevard. She stopped for several ducks that were in the road. Michael Felton, 51, of Ridgefield stopped for Pattee’s car, and then he was rear-ended by John Mead, 53, of Portland. Felton’s car was pushed into Pattee’s car; he died in the collision, while Pattee was injured. She was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center. Troopers blame the crash on driver inattention; no citations have been reported.