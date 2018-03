Two men are in jail after a suspected DUI incident that took place last night in Longview. A few minutes before 7 pm, calls started coming in about a reckless driver in the area of Kessler and Maple; witnesses said that the driver was speeding through the neighborhood, driving through yards and crossing the median. Longview Police responded to the area, and were able to make a traffic stop near Washington Way. Andrew Chase Ahrens, 18, of Longview is being charged with DUI, driving while suspended, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He’s also being served with a failure to appear warrant. Alec Dale Loiselle, 24, of Longview iss also in custody, charged with disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $500.