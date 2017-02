Longview Police say that speeds hit 80 miles an hour in a chase that took place early yesterday morning. At midnight yesterday, a Longview Officer reported seeing a speeder near 35th Avenue on Ocean Beach Highway, heading westbound. They got the car stopped after passing 40th Avenue, and a portable breath test reportedly showed that the driver had a blood alcohol level of .145, nearly double the legal limit. It’s also reported that open containers of alcohol were found in the car. The driver was arrested for DUI and speeding; the name of the driver hasn’t been released as of yet.