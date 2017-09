Longview Police say that additional officers will be on duty tonight, conducting DUI patrols. The extra officers will be on patrol tonight, going into the early morning hours on Saturday. LPD is also out with a reminder that you can be charged with DUI for more than just alcohol. You can also be arrested if you’re driving under the influence of marijuana, prescription drugs or illegal narcotics. The extra patrols are part of the Target Zero project, the effort by law enforcement agencies across the state to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero by the year 2030. Get more information by contacting the Longview Police Department.