Dawson Dunn, 13 of Kelso is now in custody on bail of $30,000, after Judge Marilyn Haan found the teen guilty of second-degree manslaughter in last October’s shooting death of his friend, Edgar Vasquez, 13. Today’s Daily News reports on the verdict, which was handed down yesterday in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court. Dunn had been charged with first-degree manslaughter, accused of acting recklessly when he picked up his grandfather’s Benelli shotgun, pointed it in the direction of Vasquez, and then pulled the trigger. Dunn thought he had cleared the shotgun of ammunition before he pulled the trigger, but that was not the case. Prosecutors tried to claim that Dunn made a “very exact shot,” while defense attorneys claimed that there were “no facts or evidence” that shows that Dunn actually aimed the gun. Haan says that there’s not enough evidence to prove that Dunn acted recklessly, but she did find that he “acted with criminal negligence.” Sentencing is currently scheduled for Friday, May 11th. Under Washington state law, a second-degree manslaughter conviction carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.