Attorneys for Dawson Dunn, 13, of Kelso say that they plan to appeal the conviction that led to a five-month sentence that was handed down last Friday, following last October’s shooting death of his friend, Edgar Vasquez, 13. The Daily News reports on the hearing in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court, where Judge Marilyn Haan said that Dunn has shown remorse, but he still needs to learn that “there are consequences to behaviors.” Friday’s hearing went nearly three hours, with family members on both sides delivering emotional speeches on the impact of the fatal shooting. Along with the five months of detention, Dunn will be required to perform 60 hours of community service. The Vasquez family is also asking for restitution of $2,000, to help cover funeral expenses.