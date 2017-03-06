Longview Police report that they had to use pepper spray in Friday’s arrest David William Hall, 35, of Kelso, after it was reported that he was choking a woman that was trying to drive. The incident was reported at about 10:20 last Friday morning, with the 911 caller reporting that he saw a man choking a woman that was driving an SUV in the area of Oregon Way and Industrial Way. It was reported that the SUV was actually blocking Industrial Way. Officers stopped the car a short time later, and they say that Hall was combative. He was pepper sprayed and restrained, and the officer says that Hall banged his head on the partition inside the police car on the way to jail. Police also say that they found a knife in the front passenger seat where Hall had been sitting. He’s now being held without bail on charges of second-degree domestic violence assault, felony harassment, obstructing an officer, interfering with reporting domestic violence and malicious mischief.