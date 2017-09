Tyler Coogan McAninch, 18, is under arrest after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a house on Mount Brynion Road. Around 8:25 yesterday morning, a man living in the 2300 block of Mount Brynion called 911, claiming that someone fired shots at a house. The man says that he heard a pickup “skid out,” followed by the sound of gunfire. Deputies arrived on the scene, setting up outside of the house. After a brief standoff, two people came out of the house, and one of them was reported to be bleeding. McAninch was eventually taken into custody, and he’s now being held without bail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. All three charges also have domestic violence enhancements. The investigation is continuing.