Security at Nippon Dynawave reports that someone trespassed on the millsite yesterday afternoon, speeding around the property before driving through a gate to escape. Security at the mill on Industrial Way reports that a young man drove a white minivan onto the property at a high rate of speed, at about 11:45 yesterday morning. They say that the man drove recklessly around the property, then left by driving through the arms at Gate 4, in the 1700 block of Industrial Way. The van was last seen heading toward Oregon. Authorities in Oregon were alerted, but they didn’t find the suspect. Because of the security breach, the company is required to report the incident to the Coast Guard.