The Kelso School District is announcing is launching an e-mail notification network, looking to use electronic means to distribute those flyers that invariably end up in the bottom of your kids’ backpacks. KSD is joining with thousands of school districts across the country in launching “Peachjar.” District-approved flyers that would have been printed and sent home will now be e-mailed directly to the e-mail addresses provided by parents, and will also be posted on the website for each school. The digital system went live yesterday; you can get more information by going to the Kelso School District web page.