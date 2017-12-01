Fire officials in Oregon are now reporting that the Eagle Creek Fire is now 100 percent contained, but the fire is still not completely out. The fire started in September in the Columbia River Gorge, reportedly started by a 15 year-old Vancouver boy who rolled some fireworks down a hill in the tinder-dry forest. The fire eventually grew to cover more than 48,000 acres, threatening the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge and other structures in the Gorge. The fire had been listed as 50 percent contained since October, but there’s been little effort to extinguish the fire since then, due to issues with terrain. It’s emphasized that the fire is not completely out, but officials say that they are satisfied that the fire is not active, and will not grow any further. This declaration will allow for the re-opening of additional landmarks in the Gorge. Earlier this week, access to the Multnomah Falls Lodge was re-opened, along with a stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway, allowing visitors to access the Vista House, Guy Talbot State Park and Bridal Veil State Park. Impacts from the fire are still being felt; restrictions are still in place on I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River, and many trails in the Gorge are still off-limits. Multnomah Falls is once again open to tourists, but some areas are still fenced off, including access to the Benson Bridge. The 15 year-old is still awaiting prosecution for his supposed role in starting the fire.