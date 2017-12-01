Fire officials in Oregon are now reporting that the Eagle Creek Fire is now 100 percent contained, but the fire is still not completely out. The fire started in September in the Columbia River Gorge, reportedly started by a 15 year-old Vancouver boy who rolled some fireworks down a hill in the tinder-dry forest. The fire eventually grew to cover more than 48,000 acres, threatening the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge and other structures in the Gorge. The fire had been listed as 50 percent contained since October, but there’s been little effort to extinguish the fire since then, due to issues with terrain. It’s emphasized that the fire is not completely out, but officials say that they are satisfied that the fire is not active, and will not grow any further. This declaration will allow for the re-opening of additional landmarks in the Gorge. Earlier this week, access to the Multnomah Falls Lodge was re-opened, along with a stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway, allowing visitors to access the Vista House, Guy Talbot State Park and Bridal Veil State Park. Impacts from the fire are still being felt; restrictions are still in place on I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River, and many trails in the Gorge are still off-limits. Multnomah Falls is once again open to tourists, but some areas are still fenced off, including access to the Benson Bridge. The 15 year-old is still awaiting prosecution for his supposed role in starting the fire.
Eagle Creek Fire Contained
Posted on 1st December 2017 at 09:08
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta