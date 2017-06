Alex Hendricks of Clatskanie has reached the highest level available in Scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Hendricks is a member of Boy Scout Troop 241 in Clatskanie, which is chartered by the Kiwanits Club of Clatskanie. Hendricks met all of the standards to achieve the Eagle Scout ranking, fulfilling requirements in leadership, service and outdoor skills. The final step in the process was completion of his Eagle Scout project, which included the construction of two new benches on the playground at Clatskanie Elementary School. A Court of Honor ceremony to award Hendricks his Eagle ranking is planned for this Saturday at the Quincy Grange, located between Rainier and Clatskanie on Rutters Road.