Out in Ilwaco and Ocean Park today, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency and the Washington Emergency Management Division are presenting the Earthquake and Tsunami Roadshow, presenting information on the risks from quakes and tsunamis, preparation actions that people can take, and information on whole-community notifications. The show will be presented between 1:30 and 3:30 pm today at the Ilwaco Community Center, then it will be repeated from 6 to 8:30 pm at the Peninsula Senior Center in Ocean Park. The programs are free and open to anyone interested.