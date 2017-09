You’re invited to bring the family down to Camp Kalama this evening, as the “Eat, Play and Be Giving” Fundraiser takes place. Friends and family connected to Julia Hiatt are working to raise money to support her battle against ovarian cancer, setting up this fundraising event for this evening. This will run from 5 to 8 pm this evening, with a silent auction, more than 140 bottle of wine available in the “wine pull,” a cornhole tournament, a photo booth, food and more. They are looking for a headcount on food; you can go to the “Eat, Play and Be Giving Facebook page to get more information, and to leave an RSVP.