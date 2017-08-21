Today is the day that millions have been anticipating, as a total eclipse of the sun sweeps across the country. The last time people were able to observe a complete cross-country eclipse was nearly 100 years ago, in 1918. The path of totality starts on the central Oregon coast, then will speed across the country at nearly 3,000 miles an hour, crossing the contiguous United States before leaving on the Atlantic coast.

Cowlitz County is not in the “path of totality,” but this area will see nearly all of the sun being obscured by the moon. The eclipse will being shortly after 9 am, and will last for about two hours. Because the Longview-Kelso area is NOT in the total eclipse path, some sort of eye protection or viewing device will be needed for the duration of the event.

Some local viewing events are planned, including “The Great American Solar Eclipse,” being hosted by Lower Columbia College. Things get started at 9 am in the Laufman Lecture Hall in the Health and Science Building at LCC; there will be a brief presentation on solar eclipses, then they will go outside at 9:45 to observe the eclipse through filtered telescopes. The maximum of the eclipse in this area is expected to occur around 10:20 am. A limited number of eclipse glasses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This is free, with no registration required.

Columbia Ford on 7th Avenue in Longview is also planning an Eclipse Viewing Party, with prizes, skydivers, eclipse glasses, a chance to purchase a car for just $5, lunch, refreshments and special “eclipse pricing” on every car. Everybody is invited.