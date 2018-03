Today is the deadline to get signed up to have your house “egged” this weekend, as students from R. A. Long High School work to raise some money. This won’t be your “traditional egging,” as students the R. A. Long Leadership Program will come to your house on Saturday evening, then they will hide eggs will with candy and toys, to be ready for Easter morning. 30 eggs will cost you $15, and 50 eggs will cost $25. Full payments are required by today; contact the ASB Advisor at R. A. Long High School to learn more.