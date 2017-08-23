The Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export terminal project passed a significant milestone over the weekend, as Cowlitz County officials report that the deadline for filing formal challenges to the Environmental Impact Statement on the project has passed. It’s reported that NO formal appeals were filed prior to last Friday’s deadline, which now means that the first of 23 permits needed for construction of the plant is now in hand. Officials with Millennium tell the Daily News that they’re “delighted” that the EIS will now move forward, while opponents of the plant are showing little concern. They say that there are still multiple opportunities ahead to challenge this project, during future permit reviews and comment periods.