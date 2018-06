You can learn about the Longview Public School GRADS Program and Lower Columbia College Head Start at an Open House that’s being held today. The doors open at 3 pm at 2853 Hudson Street, next to Olympic Elementary School. Information sessions are set for 3, 4 and 5 pm, with refreshments, a program presentation, and a tour of the Early Learning Center. You’ll learn how the district is working to help teens finish secondary school, while gaining additional skills that are intended to help those kids succeed in life. You’ll also be able to tour one of the highest-rated Early Learning Centers in the county. Call 360-575-7148 to find out more.