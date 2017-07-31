It’s time to get those Primary Election ballots in. Voters in Kelso, Longview, Woodland and Castle Rock have until 8 pm tomorrow night to get those ballots in to Cowlitz County Elections. City Council races are on the ballot in Kelso, Longview and Woodland; there’s also a contested Longview School Board position on this ballot. There’s also a primary race for a seat on the Commission for Cowlitz County Fire Protection District #1. Voters in Castle Rock are also deciding on an operating levy for the Castle Rock Library, and there’s an EMS levy for Fire District #1. Ballots can still be mailed, but they need to be postmarked by 8 pm tomorrow night to be valid for county. Ballots can also be dropped off at boxes that are set up in each city inside Cowlitz County. Go to the Cowlitz County Elections web page, or call 577-3005 for more information.