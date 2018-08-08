Cowlitz County Elections reports that ballots from a little over 25 percent the county’s registered voters were counted last night in the Primary Election tally, and there are some races shaping up for the General Election in November.

In the race for Cowlitz PUD Commission District 2, former PUD Commissioner Ned Piper has taken a large lead over incumbent Kurt Anagnostou, who is actually in third place. Piper received 44-point-45 percent of last night’s tally, Duane Dagleish is second with 30-point-16 percent, and Anagnostou is third with 24-point-75 percent.

The three-way race for District Court position 1 has Kevin Blondin leading with 38-point-01 percent, Debra Burchett is second with 33-point-83 percent, and Chelsea Baldwin is third with 27-point-5 percent.

Checking the contested county races, Sheriff Mark Nelson leads Sergeant Brad Thurman by about 6 percentage points, 53-point-23 percent to 46-point-59 percent. County Commissioner Joe Gardner has a large lead, picking up 66-point-66 percent of last night’s vote, compared to 35-point-94 percent for Jerry Cooper. In the race for Treasurer, Debra Gardner leads Karen Walker, 55-point-33 percent to 44-point-57 percent. Other current county officials are running unopposed.

In the state legislature races, incumbent 19th District Representative Jim Walsh is trailing Erin Frasier of Pe Ell in the district-wide tally. Frasier currently has 51-point-57 percent of the vote, while Walsh came in with 48-point-43 percent. In the other 19th District race, incumbent Brian Blake picked up more than 60 percent of the vote, Joel McIntire got 21-point-38 percent, and David Parsons received 18-point-61 percent.

In the 20th District, long-time Representative Richard DeBolt has 59-point-37 percent of the tally, while John Thompson got 40-point-63 percent. In Position 2 for the 20th District, it appears that incumbent Ed Orcutt of Kalama will face Brennan Bailey in the General; Orcutt received 55-point-83 percent of the district-wide vote, Bailey got 35-point-34 percent, and Mark Smith got only 8-point-83 percent.

WSU Vancouver Professor Carolyn Long came out of the pack to get the chance to challenge incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler for the Third District Congressional seat. Beutler received 40-point-9 percent of the vote in the seven-person race, while Long got 36.62 percent. David McDevitt was a distant third with 8-point-14 percent; no one else got even five percent.

Susan Hutchison will challenge Maria Cantwell for the U. S. Senate seat that is on the ballot, but it appears that she will have a severe challenge ahead of her. There were 23 candidates on the Primary ballot for Senate, and Cantwell received a substantial majority, with more than 55 percent of the vote. That’s more than double the number of votes that went to Hutchison, who got only 23.83 percent.

The Castle Rock Library levy appears to be passing, with more than 61 percent of Castle Rock voters saying that they approve of that levy. Ballots that were mailed or dropped off yesterday still need to be counted, so there will be updated numbers coming from Cowlitz County Elections and from Elections in Olympia.