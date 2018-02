There are no changes to report after the second run of ballots from Tuesday night’s special election. Cowlitz County Elections reports that 18,539 ballots have been counted so far in this election, which puts overall turnout at 34.73 percent. Percentages from the Tuesday night run held pretty steady after the second run, with all of the measures on the Cowlitz County ballot now getting more than sixty percent approval. The next update from Cowlitz County Elections is expected next Tuesday evening.