Updated numbers are out from Cowlitz County Elections, with no real changes to report from the Tuesday night tally. Ned Piper is still leading the race for Cowlitz PUD Commission, with Duane Dalgleish maintaining a solid second position. The incumbent, Kurt Anagnostou, continues in third place, and it appears that he will not get into the General Election. The District Court race is also holding steady, with Kevin Blondin in first, Debra Burchett in second, and Chelsea Baldwin in third. Current turnout is now up to 30.89 percent, and it’s reported that about 5,300 ballots came in the mail, still remaining to be counted. Updated numbers should be out from Cowlitz County Elections by 9 pm tonight.