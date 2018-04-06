Elk habitat in Cowlitz County will be improved through a grant that’s being announced by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, one of 15 habitat enhancement projects that were announced yesterday. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation says that these projects will positively impact about 15,000 acres in ten counties across the state. In Cowlitz County, they plan to plant about 4,000 native shrubs in an area that had previously been a Douglas Fir-dominated commercial forest. They plan to put in cottonwood, elderberry, bitter cherry, flowering dogwood and Pacific crabapple on about 80 acres of what had previously been commercial forest land. That acreage has since been acquired by the RMEF; it’s now being protected, and will be open to public access.