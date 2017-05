The local chapter of the Roosevelt Elk Foundation is hosting the first in a series of Town Hall meetings this evening, where they are looking to inform and organize citizens about the Hoof Rot disease that’s infecting large numbers of elk in this area. Founding Member Steve Rader says that they want to inform people on what has taken place, and on what is planned. He says that the goal is to find solutions to the problem, with with state officials and the private sector in finding a solution to the problem. Tonight’s meeting runs from 6 to 8 pm at Bob’s Sporting Goods, located at 1111 Hudson Street in downtown Longview.