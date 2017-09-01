The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office is out with a warning, saying that it appears that “commercial poachers” have been working on the Elochoman River. The Sheriff’s Office is relaying a story that came from a biologist with Washington Fish and Wildlife, who says that he encountered the poachers while counting fish on the Elochoman. The biologist says that he has uncovered several “poaching teams,” who are using nets to pull the fish from the river, then they sell those fish to restaurants. Lookouts are also employed, to alert the other poachers if someone comes by. If you have information on this case, or if you encounter this type of activity, you’re encouraged to call 911 right away, or call Fish and Wildlife Enforcement at 360-902-2936.