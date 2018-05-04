The Wahkiakum County Commission is still looking for information regarding a potential slide that has had the Elochoman Valley Road closed for the past two weeks. The road was closed after people living up the valley reported hearing “cracks and booms” late one night; when they checked the area in the morning, evidence of land movement was found. The timberland owner, Hancock Forest Industries, went into the area; they found large cracks in the ground, indicating that a large chunk of land could slide. Earlier this week, timber companies relayed a message about the road closure, saying that they need the road open, so they can move logs out. A majority of the County Commission says that they’re not ready for that, citing the safety concerns that closed the road in the first place. They’re opting to keep the road closed at this time, until geotechnical reports on the potential slide can be presented and studied.