Two homes are now evacuated in the Elochoman Valley near Cathlamet, as authorities continue to monitor a large piece of land that could break away and slide at any moment. Wahkiakum County officials have closed the valley, due to the threat from the potential slide. County officials say that they started checking the area after local residents heard “popping and crackling” during the night; when they checked the area the next morning, they discovered signs of land movement above one of the houses. The timberland owner, Hancock Forest Industries, checked the area and found a large crack in the hill above the home. A geotechnical engineer was brought in, and that person confirmed the landslide potential. They say that an area a quarter-mile wide could fail, and it could be even larger than that. The slide threatens two houses with their outbuildings, along with the county road. If the slide is large enough, it could even cross the road and go into the Elochoman River. After an emergency meeting of the Wahkiakum County Commission, the Elochoman Valley Road is now closed and gated at milepost 7.47, and people could be cited for going past the gate. Other logging roads provide additional access to the area.