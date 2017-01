Cowlitz County Emergency Management Director Ernie Schnabel is announcing the hire of Lorraine Churchill as the new Cowlitz County Emergency Management Coordinator. Schnabel says that Churchill started last week, coming to Kelso from jobs in Columbia County and in Portland. He says that she will cover many aspects of emergency preparedness education and outreach, along with emergency response and recovery planning. He says that she will be an “important asset and resource” for Cowlitz County Emergency Management.