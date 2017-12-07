Love Overwhelming is announcing the opening of Longview’s first Severe Weather Shelter, opening at 618 14th Avenue for the duration of this current cold snap. Chuck Hendrickson with Love Overwhelming says that they have passed the city’s inspections, and they have received the city’s first-ever Severe Weather Shelter permit. Hendrickson says that they’re partnering with the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church to operate the shelter, which will be open from 7 pm to 8 am during this Severe Weather Event. The church in Kelso will also be open as a second location, offering shelter to families with children. Both shelters will be open and operating during this cold snap.

Hendrickson also says that they’re in need of donations to help support those who come to the shelter. He says that they’re in need of blankets, either new or used, socks, feminine hygiene products, paper products like TP and paper towels, along with warm winter hats and gloves. If you’re interested in helping out at the shelter, or if you would like to drop off some donations, contact Shannon McLain at 360-749-8056, extension 110.