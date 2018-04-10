Theft charges are being filed against an employee at Nippon Dynawave, after supervisors at the plant discovered that thousands of dollars worth of tools had been stolen. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that company officials called last Thursday, saying that a “large scale theft” had taken place. Deputy Geary Enbody responded to the plant on the Weyerhaeuser millsite, and it was there that he learned that Ray Peterson had been spotted on a security video, seen going into a secure office where keys were kept. It was also reported that several employees had seen what they thought were stolen tools in Peterson’s shop at his house. Some of the tools had the names of other people on them, while others had the names of industrial companies from around the area. This past Sunday, Enbody and other Deputies served a search warrant at Peterson’s home on Green Mountain Road near Kalama, where they claim to have recovered tolls valued at more than $20,000. The list includes welders, welding supplies, pumps, a pressure washer, lights, saws, lithium batteries and more. Names on the tools include Nippon Dynawave, JH Kelly, Weyerhaeuser, United Rentals and others. Peterson was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property, theft and “obscuring the identity of a machine.” The investigation is continuing.