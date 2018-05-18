Today marks the 38th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, the day when an earthquake triggered the event that left an indelible mark on the local landscape, while also taking the lives of 57 people. Events marking the date are happening around the area, starting with today’s first-ever Lower Columbia College Volcano Conference. This will run from 11 am to 4 pm today in the Conference Rooms at the LCC Student Center, featuring a number of information sessions, along with performances by the LCC Choir and Drama Departments. Admission is free, and all are invited to attend.

Formal interpretive talks start today at the Silver Lake Visitors Center next to Seaquest State Park, and will be offered each hour while the center is open, through September 3rd.

The Mount St. Helens Institute is marking the event by bringing Bill Nye the Science Guy to Portland for a special event. Nye will be making a special presentation this evening at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland. The Institute is also hosting the “It’s a Blast” science and discovery event on Saturday at the Johnston Ridge Volcano Observatory on Saturday. That’s a day-long festival of hands-on family activities. Go to mshinstitute.org to learn more about both events.