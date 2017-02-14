The Clark County Jail in Vancouver is locked down until further notice, after a reported escape attempt by the man who’s accused of killing three people at a home in Woodland. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the attempt by Brent Ward Luyster, which was discovered by jail staff this last Sunday night. The attempt was discovered at about 9 pm on Sunday; a sheriff’s deputy reported seeing a broken exterior window on the building, as he was walking by. SWAT was called in and the jail was swept, to try and make sure that weapons or contraband hadn’t been smuggled in; they also are working to assess the security of the entire facility, and that other inmates are not involved. Luyster continues to be held on multiple counts of first-degree murder, as he’s accused of shooting and killing three people at a home in Woodland last July. Luyster is scheduled for a court hearing at 9 am this morning, after a number of delays to this case.