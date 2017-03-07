Kelso High School has two multi-award winners in the 2017 Southwest Washington Regional High School Art Show, from among the 278 entries that were presented this year. Lilian Niles and Keaton Bruce both received Regional Awards; in fact, Bruce received two Regional Awards. Bruce also won an ESD 112 Award, along with Estrella Cisneros of Woodland High School. Niles and Bruce received Scholarship Awards from Central Washington University; Niles also got a Scholarship Award from the Oregon College of Arts and Crafts, as did Kirsten Mury of Kelso High. Mury is being honored with the ESD 112 Merry Cammack Staff Choice Award. Honorable Mentions are going to Niles for two pieces, along with Alexus Pucci and Brande Mann of Kelso High; Honorable Mentions also went to Madison Larson and Lena Carleton of R. A. Long, along with Peter Nava and Zackary Hegwine of Mark Morris. The artwork is on display through April 7th at the ESD offices in Vancouver. The student artists will be honored in a reception that’s planned for the 14th. Pieces receiving Regional Awards will compete against entries from around the state at the annual State Superintendent Art Show in Olympia, with judging in that competition set for next month.