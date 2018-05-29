Several local people and organizations are being honored by Educational Service District 112, presented at the recently-held Washington Association of School Administrators annual awards ceremony. Those who were recognized are being honored for the contributions that they make to school districts in the region. Glenn Gelbrich with the Kelso School District was presented with an Award of Merit and a Retirement Award. Local school districts also presented Community Leadership Awards. The Kelso School District honored the Kelso Police Department and Citizens for Kelso Schools. The Longview School District recognized Lower Columbia School Gardens, and the Kalama School District presented Mark Wilson with the Port of Kalama with a Community Leadership Award.