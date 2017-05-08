An investigation is under way after an espresso stand in Toutle was apparently set on fire yesterday morning. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway at about 10 am yesterday, when a fire was reported in the stand, which is located outside of Drew’s Grocery in Toutle. Cowlitz Fire District 3 was the first agency to respond, reporting that the 10-foot-by-20-foot building was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. Small explosions were reported in the fire, which also threatened a home behind the stand. It took only a few minutes to get the fire put out, with no injuries, and no damage to other nearby structures. After the fire was put out, evidence was found that the fire had been intentionally set. Security videos from Drew’s are now being checked to see if a possible suspect can be identified.