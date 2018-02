Training of the newest crop of volunteers at the Emergency Support Shelter in Longview starts today, and runs through the 16th of this month. The no-cost training will be offered from 9 am until 1 pm today, Wednesday and Friday, running through this week and next week. They say that this is your chance to become part of a team of volunteers that are serving victims of crime and violence in the local community. Emergency Support Shelter officials say that “No one can help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” Learn how you can have an impact with victims of domestic violence by calling Sarah Hancock at 360-353-5777, extension 15.